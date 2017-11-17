JUST IN
India's debt-to-GDP ratio much higher than median of Baa2-rated economies

Italy has the highest debt-to-GDP ratio at 132.1%

Ishan Bankshi  |  New Delhi 

Moody's

With a debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of roughly 69 per cent, India’s debt level is significantly higher than the median for countries rated at the same level of Baa2 by Moody’s, show data. The median debt-to-GDP ratio of 10 countries rated Baa2 comes to around 42.8 per cent.

A country's debt-to-GDP ratio is a key metric that rating agencies like Moody's factor into their analyses.

Of all the countries in this group, Italy has the highest debt-to-GDP ratio, at 132.1 per cent, while Bulgaria, with a ratio of 26.2 per cent, is the least indebted. The Philippines, the only other country in the Asia-Pacific region in this category, has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 37.2 per cent.  
 
First Published: Fri, November 17 2017. 14:14 IST

