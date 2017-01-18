India's 'dynamic economy' to grow at 7.7%: UN

India is one of the most "dynamic emerging economies" and is likely to grow at 7.7 per cent this year on strong private demand and government reforms but excluding the effect of demonetisation, a UN report said today.

It said undertaken in India will have a "significant impact" on consumer spending in the short term but the country's economy will return to the about 7.6-7.7 per cent growth.

When asked as to why the UN has not taken into account impact on growth forecast, Economic Affairs Officer at said: The UN report was prepared in late November, then finalised in December."

Going forward, he said, the growth rate for India is expected to be slower than what is projected now, taking into account the factor.

According to the United Nations World Economic Situation and Progress (WESP) report released here on Wednesday, the country's economy is likely to expand at about 7.6 per cent in 2018.

"India has positioned itself as one of the most dynamic emerging economies. Growth is projected to reach 7.7 per cent in 2017 and 7.6 per cent in 2018 amid strong private consumption," said the report.

It expects a slight pick-up in investment demand supported by monetary easing, government efforts towards infrastructure investments and public-private partnerships and domestic reforms.

Earlier this month, without taking into account the impact, India projected the economy to grow at a slower pace of 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 — as against 7.6 per cent in the previous fiscal — on poor manufacturing, mining and construction sector activities.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday cut the growth rate to 6.6 per cent as against its earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent citing temporary negative consumption shock due to demonetisation.

World Bank has also said that an immediate withdrawal of a large volume of currency in circulation and subsequent replacement with new notes announced by the government in November contributed to India's slowing growth in 2016.