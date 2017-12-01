India's economy will double to $5 trillion well before 2024: Mukesh Ambani

will double to $5 trillion by 2024, and the country's rise will be higher than China's by the middle of 21st century, Chairman and India's richest man

At the here, Ambani recalled that he in 2004 had predicted about -- then a $500-billion economy -- hitting $5 trillion in 20 years.

"Today, that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," he said.India's size is nearly $2.5 trillion and ranks sixth in the world."Can we triple it to $7 trillion in the next 10 years and become the third-largest economy in the world? Yes, we can. Can we cross the $10-trillion mark by 2030, and close the gap between and China, and and USA? Yes, we can," he added.Ambani was optimistic that can become more prosperous than the US and within this century."I believe that the coming three decades will be the defining decades for By the middle of 21st century, India's rise will be higher than China's. And more attractive to the world," he said.According to Ambani, will provide a superior and different developmental model that will create equitable and inclusive growth.