India's external debt remains within manageable limit at $495.7 bn: Govt

India's has remained within manageable limits as indicated by the indicators, and the country is not among the world's top debtors, the government said on Friday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, P Radhakrishnan said that India's stock stood at $495.7 billion at quarter ending September 2017. "The per capita of stood at $409.3 at quarter ending September 2017...

India's rank stood at 26th position in quarter ending June 2017," Radhakrishnan said. He added that the prudent management policy of the government has helped contain the rise in and maintaining a comfortable position. "The policy continues to focus on monitoring long and short-term debt, raising sovereign loans on concessional terms with longer maturities, regulating external commercial borrowings and rationalising interest rates on Non-Resident Indian deposits," he noted.