India's focus on food stockpiling gets cautious support from other nations

While there has not been any breakthrough at the (WTO) which ended on Tuesday, other nations have reportedly softened their position on key issues important to India such as food “This includes the promise of continued talks on agriculture for food security purposes. Any attempt by India to discuss these had been spurned by developed nations earlier, even in the last full ministerial meet in Buenos Aires, Argentina last year,” a senior commerce ministry official said. The which saw the participation of 53 nations had been called by India to ‘break the ice’ after the saw nations hardening their positions on key agricultural issues. “Historical asymmetries and imbalances in the Agreement on Agriculture were also highlighted,” the government has said. “Members have committed to continue discussions on all issues, including on ones where we have not made any progress on the Doha Round,” WTO Director General Roberto Azevêdo said on Tuesday, hinting that the staunch refusal by other nations to cast out the agricultural discussions have changed. Domestic consultations on key issues The government is also looking to ramp up its engagement with domestic stakeholders and the private sector regarding crucial issues that are currently being pushed hard by rich nations such as the European Union, Japan, Canada, and South Korea, among others. This includes topics such as a proposed set of global rules for e-commerce as well as an agreement on investment facilitation. Even on newer issues such as gender parity in trade and rules for micro, small and medium enterprises, a notable difference of opinion has been seen between the government and the private sector.

“These discussions are required now to sensitise Indian industry on the government’s position as well as create a convergence of views on issues,” a senior trade expert from the Centre for WTO Studies said.

On Monday, in a closed door meeting with India Inc, Azevêdo pushed the commerce proposal as one requiring imminent discussion, a senior official from the Confederation of Indian Industry has said. The proposal has been marked by a significant tug-of-war between its proponents and India, which had submitted a formal document opposing any negotiations on the subject back in December 2017.

India says this market is dominated by American majors who will benefit from the issues, but industry has been more welcoming of discussions, he added. Again, while India has pushed against the China backed agreement on trade facilitation, industry has made it clear that it has no issues with the proposal.