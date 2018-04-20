JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

GST forms: Demand for delinking provisional credit from tax payment

SAT stays Sebi order of winding up Sahara Mutual Funds by July 27
Business Standard

India's forex reserves rise by $1.21 bn to a life-time high of $426.082 bn

However, the country's gold reserves value remained stagnant at $21.48 billion

IANS  |  Mumbai 

rupee, forex, stocks, markets, currency, NSE, BSE, exchanges
Photo: Shutterstock

India's foreign exchange (Forex) reserves increased by $1.21 billion as on April 13, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement, the overall Forex reserves rose to $426.08 billion from $424.86 billion reported for the week ended April 6.

India's Forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI's position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Segment-wise, FCAs -- the largest component of the Forex reserves -- increased by $1.20 billion to $400.97 billion during the week under review.

Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of nearly 20-30 per cent of major global currencies. It also includes investments in US Treasury bonds, bonds of other selected governments and deposits with foreign central and commercial banks.

However, the country's gold reserves value remained stagnant at $21.48 billion.

The SDRs' value inched up by $6.6 million to $1.54 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $8.9 million to $2.07 billion.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 23:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements