India's fuel demand rises 6.2% in November

Business Standard

India's fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7 percent to 2.00 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.1 percent to 1.01 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16.4 percent up, while fuel oil use edged unchanged in November.
First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 15:34 IST

