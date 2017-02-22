India's FY17 GDP projected to slow to 6.6% post-demonetisation: IMF

However, IMF says GDP might rebound to 7.2% in FY18

India's growth is projected to slow to 6.6 per cent in 2016-17 financial year due to the strains that have emerged in the economy as a result of "temporary disruptions" caused by demonetisation, the said on Wednesday.



In its annual report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said would have only short-term impact on the economy and it would bounce back to its expected growth of more than eight per cent in the next few years.



The post-November 8, 2016 shortages and payment disruptions caused by the currency exchange initiative have undermined consumption and business activity, posing a new challenge to sustaining the growth momentum, the said in its annual country report on



"Growth is projected to slow to 6.6 per cent in FY17, then rebound to 7.2 per cent in FY18, due to temporary disruptions, primarily to private consumption, caused by shortages," it said.



India's economy grew at 7.6 per cent in 2015-16.



Tailwinds from a favourable monsoon, low oil prices and continued progress in resolving supply-side bottlenecks, as well as robust consumer confidence, will support near-term growth as shortages ease, the said.



The investment recovery is expected to remain modest and uneven across sectors, as deleveraging takes place and industrial capacity utilisation picks up, the report said.



In their report, the Directors supported the Indian efforts to clamp down on illicit financial flows but noted "the strains that have emerged" from the currency exchange initiative.



"They called for action to quickly restore the availability of to avoid further payment disruptions and encouraged prudent monitoring of the potential side-effects of the initiative on financial stability and growth," the report said.



Noting India's strong economic performance of the past few years, the Executive Directors commended for its strong policy actions, including continued fiscal consolidation and an anti-inflationary monetary policy, which have underpinned macroeconomic stability.



As such, the recommended continued vigilance to potential domestic and external shocks and urged the authorities to further advance economic and structural reforms to address supply bottlenecks, raise potential output, create jobs, and ensure inclusive growth.



The feels that on the external side, despite the reduced imbalances and strengthened reserve buffers, the impact from global financial market volatility could be disruptive, including from US monetary policy normalisation or weaker-than-expected global growth.

