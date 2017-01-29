India's holding of US government securities falls to $118.7 bn

Asian economic majors Japan and China continued to be the two top holders of US govt securities

sharply trimmed exposure to US securities, lowering the holding to $118.7 billion in November 2016 — the month which saw Donald Trump win the American Presidential polls.



Asian economic majors and continued to be the two top holders of US securities. While Japan's holding touched $1.11 trillion, was tad lower at $1.05 trillion last November.



Latest data compiled by the US Treasury Department showed that reduced its holding by nearly $5 billion to $118.7 billion at the end of the month. In October, it was $123 billion.



In recent months, the level of India's holding of these securities has been fluctuating and it stood at $117.2 billion in June last year.



Among the BRIC nations, has the third lowest exposure to American securities after and — which saw its holding touching $258.3 billion in November. Russia's holding was at $86.6 billion.



The US saw surprise victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump in the Presidential elections in November, and he took charge earlier this month.



Meanwhile, official data revealed that the American economy, also the world's largest, saw its growth slowdown to 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2016.



In the July-September period of last year, GDP had expanded 3.5%.



According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the deceleration in real GDP in the fourth quarter reflected a downturn in exports, an acceleration in imports, a deceleration in personal consumption expenditures, and a downturn in federal spending.



However, these factors were partly offset by an upturn in residential fixed investment; an acceleration in private inventory investment; an upturn in state and local spending, and an acceleration in nonresidential fixed investment, BEA said while releasing GDP numbers on Friday.

