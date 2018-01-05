India's per capita income growth may fall 8.3% to Rs 111,782 in FY18: CSO

India's per capita income, a gauge for measuring living standard, is likely to witness a slower growth of 8.3 per cent at Rs 111,782 in FY 2017-18.



In 2016-17, per capita had grown by 9.7 per cent to to Rs 103,219.



"The per capita net national income during 2017-18 is estimated to be Rs 111,782 showing a rise of 8.3 per cent as compared to Rs 1,03,219 during 2016-17 with the growth rate of 9.7 per cent," said First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2017-18' released by the (CSO).The in real terms (at 2011-12 prices) during 2017-18 is likely to attain a level of Rs 866.6 billion as compared to Rs 822.69 billion for the year 2016-17, it said.The growth rate in (real terms) is estimated at 5.3 per cent during 2017-18, as against 5.7 per cent in the previous year, it added.The is expected to slow to a four-year low of 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, the lowest under the Modi-led government, mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.The (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had assumed office in May 2014.