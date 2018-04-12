India's request to arrest Nirav Modi awaiting response from Hong Kong: MEA

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

India has requested Hong Kong to arrest fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi and is awaiting for a response from the authorities there, a senior official said on Thursday.

"We have requested the authorities in Hong Kong to surrender Nirav Modi," External Affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

"There is an agreement between India and Hong Kong about surrender of fugitive offenders," he said.. "We are still awaiting a response."

Kumar also informed that, according to the Indian mission there, the Department of Justice is examining India's request for provisional order for Modi's arrest.

Diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 126 billion, with Rs 13 billion being added to the fraud kitty on February 26.

Parliament was earlier informed that Modi is present in Hong Kong.

 
First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 21:23 IST

