India's rough diamond imports drop 4.7% in December: Trade body

India's rough diamond fell 4.7 per cent in December from a year ago to $1.398 billion, a body said on Tuesday, as the scrapping of high-value currency notes forced many small polishing units to idle their units.

is a global diamond polishing hub where 14 out of every 15 rough in the world are polished.

The country's exports of cut and polished jumped 22.5 percent in December to $1.478 billion, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said in a statement.

"Demand for polished was good from the US and European market for holiday season," said a Mumbai-based exporter, who declined to be named.

In November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped 500 and 1,000- banknotes, or 86 percent of the value of cash in circulation, as part of a crackdown on corruption, tax evasion and militant financing.

The move disrupted diamond polishing in the country as small units mainly do business in cash.