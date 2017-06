India's software exports are expected to grow 7-8 per cent in fiscal 2018, on the back of increased opportunities in newer segments such as digital and engineering services, lobby group National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) said here on Thursday.

The industry body has forecasted a 10-11 percent growth in domestic sector. India's industry grew 8 per cent to $ 154 billion last year, contributing to 7.7 per cent of India's gross domestic product.

It has also estimated that the net hiring of employees during the current year will be in the range of 1.3 to 1.5 lakh, the industry body said