India's tax collection figures show double-digit growth, says Arun Jaitley

Minister said on Thursday said a lot more money had come into the system after the government's November 8 announcement, with an ability of banks to lend higher.

"The figures that have been updated are significant. The direct figures of the are now available with an increase of 14.4% with a net increase of 13.6% till December 19, 2016," said Arun Jaitley.

"The indirect figures till November 30 are updated with an increase in the central indirect taxes of 26.2%," said the minister while thanking the people of who supported the move.

"Life insurance, international tourism, petroleum consumption, flow into mutual funds has increased by 11%," said the minister.

He further added that with the critical part of remonetisation already behind us, and there being no impact on the above areas, the situation in the coming weeks is surely going to get bigger and better.

"Large benefits of the move are visible, what is in banks is an identifiable impact on collection already visible," added Jaitley.

Adding to this he said that RBI has large amount of currency available, out of which major part of currency has been replaced.

"The critics have been proved wrong. There could have been adverse impact of on GDP for quarter or so, but it is not as bad as predicted," Jaitley said on the impact of on the GDP.