India's war on cash: New ATMs fall 88%, card transactions up 245%

As the world marks the 50th year of the first Automated Teller Machine (ATM) rolled out by Barclays Bank at Enfield in London, India seems to be in the midst of a full-blown war against Five phenomena capture the Modi administration’s attempts to restrict the use of and steer India towards a less economy

One indicates that the government is squeezing easy access to through ATMs which had grown exponentially during the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data suggests that since the Modi administration took over in May 2014 till April 2017, the number of on-site and off-site ATMs have grown by 26%. This is the lowest growth in ATMs in decades. During the same time period of the UPA government from April 2011 to April 2014, the number of ATMs had increased 114%. Most of the public and scheduled commercial banks had shown double-digit growth in ATMs across the country during the UPA regime. Under the Modi administration banks have been less eager to expand their networks which is in line with the government’s move to restrict the use of to make financial transactions more transparent.

While the number of people with debit cards has increased exponentially during the period, the number of ATMs hasn’t grown proportionally. This is where the second phenomena of a rise in the number of debit card machines (called point of sale terminals) further throws light on the kind of less economy unravelling under the Modi administration. During the Modi regime, the number of debit card machines have grown by 143%. In the comparable period during the UPA regime, the growth in these machines was just about 79%.

It’s not just that the number of ATMs are growing slower and card machines growing faster under the present government. While people’s access to ATMs isn’t as easy as before and with the proliferation of card machines, there has been a commensurate rise in the number of debit card transactions at such machines. While debit card swipes at machines grew 136% during the UPA regime, they have grown three times as much during the NDA administration. In effect, the number of times people swiped their debit cards for transacting rose 245% more during the present government than under the UPA government.



More transactions on more debit card machines points to another peculiar phenomenon underway in India. The value of debit card transactions has grown close to 332% under the present government. During the UPA regime, the value of transactions had just about doubled during the comparable period.