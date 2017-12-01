India saved $15 billion on energy subsidies in past two years: Report

has saved over $15 billion on in the past two years, on the back of reforms to curb wasteful consumption in oil and gas subsidies along with the decrease in global oil prices, said a report by the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD).

According to the report, the total value of from the central government has declined substantially between financial years (FY) 2014 and 2016- from Rs 2,16,408 crore ($35.8 billion) to Rs 1,33,841 crore ($20.4 billion).

“While the decline is significant, subsidies still favour fossil fuels much more than The government is gradually transitioning in favour of renewables—but more could be done,” said Vibhuti Garg of IISD.

The report reveals that has been steadily increasing central on electricity transmission and distribution, while reducing subsidies on oil and gas over the past three years. Central for electricity transmission and distribution increased from Rs 40,331 crore ($6.7 billion) in 2014 to Rs 64,896 crore ($9.9 billion).

As a member of the G-20, had in 2009 committed to “phase out inefficient subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption, while providing targeted support for the poorest.” In 2016, transmission and distribution became the main recipient of in

These figures, however, do not include the even larger volume of state that have been provided through the government’s UDAY program that provided an additional Rs 1,70,000 crore ($25 billion) over 2016 and 2017.

Total subsidies to mining and coal-fired electricity have remained stable due to a slight decline in the said period and stood at Rs 14,979 crore ($2.3 billion) in FY16.

“Changes in tax subsidies due to the introduction of the goods and service tax (GST) make it difficult to ascertain if subsidies will go up or down in 2017,” the report said. Subsidies to have significantly increased from Rs 2,607 crore ($431 million) in FY14 to Rs 9,310 crore ($1.4 billion) in FY16.

In 2016, around Rs 28,500 crore was collected through the Clean Environment Cess- a tax on whose revenues are allocated to a clean energy fund. However, out of this total sum, only Rs 9,310 crore was utilised for clean energy development. In the same year, incurred an expenditure of Rs 14,990 crore to subsidies, it added.