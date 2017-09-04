India sends first diesel consignment to Myanmar

India sent the first consignment of 30 metric tonne (MT) of High-Speed Diesel to Myanmar by land route. (NRL), dispatched the first diesel consignment, said a government statement.

entered into an agreement with for the supply of diesel and collaboration in the retail petroleum sector of Myanmar. refinery, situated at 420 km from the India-Myanmar border, is ideally suited to supply diesel to Northern Myanmar where connectivity is a challenge, particularly in the rainy season. has also already exported 1700 MT of Paraffin wax to Myanmar.

During his visit to Myanmar in February this year, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan discussed opportunities for collaboration in the oil and gas sector, including setting up of LNG terminal, retail marketing, refurbishment of refineries, participation in upstream sector and capacity building.

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), GAIL India Ltd and Oil India Ltd (OIL) have assets in the upstream sector as well as pipelines. In their effort to strengthen the oil and gas engagement, more Indian companies are planning to set up their offices in Myanmar soon, said the statement.