India set to be 'attractive' place for business: FM

Speaking at Singapore Fintech Festival, Jaitley said the ongoing process of digitisation was a result of Aaadhar scheme coupled with financial inclusion

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
With greater digitisation and formalisation of financial activities and businesses, India is set to become an “extremely attractive” country to do business, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. 

Speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival, Jaitley said the ongoing process of digitisation was a result of Aaadhar scheme coupled with financial inclusion,  improvement in the digital eco-payment system as well as the introduction of the GST.

First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 00:53 IST

