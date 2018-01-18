India sets up $350 million fund for International Solar Alliance

In order to kick-start fund mobilisation under the (ISA), the Indian government will set up a $350 million development fund for financing solar projects. It was announced by R K Singh, minister of power and new & renewable energy at the first ever outreach program of ISA in Abu Dhabi's World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2018. “Over the years, Renewable Energy has become cheaper and is set to replace conventional energy, which is a healthy development, and added that India has one of the fastest growing Renewable Energy programmes in the World and the country would achieve its target of 175 GW of installed Renewable Energy capacity well before 2020. ISA shall help mobilise sufficient funds for projects,” Singh said in his address at Upendra Tripathy, Interim Director General of ISA said the Letter of intentions/MoUS of nine solar-related projects from various company and bankers were signed at The companies are: Vyonarc Development Ltd., Greenko Solar, Gensol Group and SOLARIG from Spain, Shakti Pump, Refex Energy, Amplus Solar, TATA Power, and Zodiac Energy. committed financing solar projects of over $5 Billion.

CLP India and Limited announced forging partnership deal with ISA and committed to make a voluntary contribution of $1 million each to ISA fund corpus. IEA and GCF also announced entering into a partnership with ISA.