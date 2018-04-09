India slaps anti-dumping duty on import of phosphorus pentoxide from China

The revenue department has imposed an anti- duty on import of a from to protect the domestic manufacturers from cheap shipments.

According to a notification of the (CBEC), anti- duty of $1,685.42 per metric tonne has been imposed on import of from

The duty has been imposed for five years.

is used as a powerful desiccant and dehydrating agent and is a useful building block and reagent in the industry.

Acting on a complaint of Sandhya Dyes and Chemicals, the of Anti- and Allied Duties (DGAD) had carried out a probe into the imports of the to ascertain if the shipments were causing injury to the domestic manufacturer of the

The probe was aimed to determine the “existence, degree and effect” of alleged and to recommend the amount of anti- duty, which, if levied would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

After the investigation, the DGAD concluded that the was being exported to below the normal value and domestic industry suffered material injury on account of dumped imports.

Based on the recommendation of the DGAD, the revenue department imposed the levy.

Countries initiate anti- probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports.

As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multilateral WTO regime.

Anti- measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.