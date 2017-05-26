India still most popular FDI destination; clinched $62.3 bn in 2016: Report

India
retained its numero uno position being the world's top most greenfield FDI
investment destination for the second consecutive year, attracting $62.3 billion in 2016, says a report.
India
has remained ahead of China
and the US
as far as FDI
inflows were concerned in the last year, said the fDi
Report 2017 compiled by fDi
Intelligence, a division of The Financial Times Ltd.
FDI
by capital investment saw an increase of 2 per cent to $62.3 billion in 809 projects during 2016 in India.
"India
managed to keep the crown as the world's number one location for greenfield capital investment for the second year running — ahead of China
and the US," the report said.
The global investment landscape, the report said, has changed considerably in 2016 as FDI
gravitated to locations experiencing the strongest economic growth, while locations in recession or facing high levels of uncertainty saw major declines.
In 2016, greenfield FDI
continued to rise worldwide, with capital investment increasing by more than 6 per cent to $776.2 billion, its highest since 2011, alongside an increase in job creation by 5 per cent to 2.02 million. However, the number of FDI
projects declined 3 per cent to 12,644.
China
has overtaken the US
to become the second biggest country for FDI
by capital investment, recording $59 billion of announced FDI, compared with $48 billion-worth in the US.
Globally, the real estate sector has claimed the top spot for capital investment, with $157.5 billion of announced FDI
recorded in 2016, following an increase of 58 per cent.
In value terms, coal and natural gas witnessed an inflow
of $121 billion, followed by alternate and renewable energy at $77 billion.
