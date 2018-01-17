India to be $5 trillion economy in 8-9 years, mfg share to be 20%: Prabhu

Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu today said India is expected to become a $5 trillion economy in the next 8-9 years with the contributing 20 per cent to that. "India is going to be a $5 trillion economy in 8-9 years $1 trillion will come from manufacturing. Therefore we are preparing a detailed plan what will be going in that manufacturing," Prabhu said at an event organised by internet firms body IAMAI. He said that experts who are involved in manufacturing are preparing the roadmap and including all sectors where manufacturing can be promoted. The minister said if manufacturing alone is digitised it would create a huge opportunity for technology firms. "60 per cent of the $5 trillion will come from services.

This includes various services which are not being even thought of at present. Like home care services have tremendous scope," he saiunderstatement r said that $3 trillion may be understatement as per the plan being worked out and there are empirical evidences to back it. Prabhu said as commerce and industries minister, he is working on a strategy for which will contribute $2 trillion to the economy where contribution can come from both manufacturing and services. should become a driving factor for the growth of GDP, he said. "India is not only bridging digital divide but also helping people scale up their income," Prabhu said. He said that another revenue contribution to the economy will be the farming sector where lot of transformation can be done.