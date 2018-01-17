JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Bengal Global Business Summit generates investment proposals of Rs 2.19 trn
Business Standard

India to be $5 trillion economy in 8-9 years, mfg share to be 20%: Prabhu

The minister said if manufacturing alone is digitised it will create a huge opportunity for technology firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suresh Prabhu, Commerce and Industry Minister
Suresh Prabhu, Commerce and Industry Minister

Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu today said India is expected to become a $5 trillion economy in the next 8-9 years with the manufacturing sector contributing 20 per cent to that. "India is going to be a $5 trillion economy in 8-9 years $1 trillion will come from manufacturing. Therefore we are preparing a detailed plan what will be going in that manufacturing," Prabhu said at an event organised by internet firms body IAMAI. He said that experts who are involved in manufacturing are preparing the roadmap and including all sectors where manufacturing can be promoted. The minister said if manufacturing alone is digitised it would create a huge opportunity for technology firms. "60 per cent of the $5 trillion will come from services.

This includes various services which are not being even thought of at present. Like home care services have tremendous scope," he saiunderstatement r said that $3 trillion may be understatement as per the plan being worked out and there are empirical evidences to back it. Prabhu said as commerce and industries minister, he is working on a strategy for international trade which will contribute $2 trillion to the economy where contribution can come from both manufacturing and services. International trade should become a driving factor for the growth of GDP, he said. "India is not only bridging digital divide but also helping people scale up their income," Prabhu said. He said that another revenue contribution to the economy will be the farming sector where lot of transformation can be done.

First Published: Wed, January 17 2018. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements