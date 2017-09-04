India to bid for Israel oil-and-gas exploration blocks, says Pradhan

-
ALSO READPM Modi, in Israel visit, seeks to break barriers in trade and history Modi's Israel trip is all about missiles, drones, radars and cybersecurity deals PM Modi to meet Moshe, the toddler who survived 26/11 attacks, in Jerusalem India believes in two-state solution of Israel and Palestine, says PM Modi Red carpet welcome awaits Modi in Israel: Terror, diamonds, agri on agenda
-
Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp
India and Israel have deep defence ties but Modi and his right wing ruling group are pushing to expand the relationship into other sectors such as energy and technology with a country they see as a natural ally against terrorism.
A high-ranking delegation from India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, visited Israel last month to discuss taking part in the tender for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea and Israeli officials said they were pleased with the visit.
"We will definitely bid for Israel's oil-and-gas blocks," Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU