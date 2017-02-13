India to expand customs snoop network in US, three other countries

intelligence officers will be posted by in four countries, including the US and Singapore, to check trade-related frauds and transactions.

The Intelligence (DRI), the lead agency to check frauds and smuggling, has decided to post officers at India's Mission in New York (US), Singapore, Brussels (Belgium) and in Nepal's Birgunj.

The DRI has sought nominations from eligible officers of the Indian Service ( and Central Excise) to fill up posts of Overseas Intelligence Network (COIN) in the four countries, as per an official communique.

The COIN units pass on intelligence gathered from overseas to assist in DRIs investigation.

has mutual agreements with these countries which provide the framework to seek information, official sources said on Monday.

"The COIN officers play a crucial role in checking smuggling and evasion by sharing intelligence with agencies concerned here. These officers, once posted, will keep an eye on trade transactions to avoid under-invoicing or over-invoicing of goods," a source said.

The process to select COIN officers will involve interview by a high-level committee and the final approval will come from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A sub-committee comprising Directors General of DRI, Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI), and others will initially evaluate the service records of the officers concerned.

Another panel comprising the Chairman of the Central Board of Excise and (CBEC), two members of the board -- Member (P&V) and Member (Customs) -- and the DG, DRI, will then interview the officers based on the assessment carried out by the evaluation committee.

The CBEC, after taking into account the marks secured by an officer in the interview and the marks given by the evaluation committee, will recommend a panel of three officers for each post for approval by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

As per the procedure, after obtaining the FM's approval, the panel will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs for their concurrence followed by a reference to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister for the final approval.