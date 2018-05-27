India to have 243 mn excess workers by 2030; China to face shortage: Report

faces an imminent labour shortage of 12.3 million workers by 2020, and if not addressed it could have a significant impact on economies by 2030, says a report.

According to research, talent shortage is already a issue and its impact is so significant that companies are increasingly adopting automation.

Interestingly, is the only economy among the 20 studied with a potential talent surplus, an excess of 245.3 million workers by 2030.

As per the report, faces an imminent labour shortage of 12.3 million workers by 2020, which would rise to 47 million by 2030.

Two economies and are likely to witness significant talent deficits with a combined deficit of 3.2 million workers by 2030, putting the region's global dominance at risk.

"Companies must work to mitigate this potential talent crisis now to protect their future. to run its course, this shortage will severely impact the growth of markets across Asia Pacific," it noted.

Sector-wise, financial and business services will be hardest hit across the region, with a deficit of 3.7 million workers by 2030.

"The impact of the talent crunch is so significant that it is accelerating automation and increasing use of robotics," the report said, adding that CEOs believe technology will be their chief value generator in the future of work but not at the cost of human capital.

"Technology cannot deliver the promised productivity gains if there are not enough human workers with the right skills. While technology will continue to reshape the future of work, the acute demand for workers with the right skills calls for a partnership of people and technology to maximise the performance of both of these assets to generate value," the report said.