India-US ties deepening under Trump as they did under Obama: Sushma Swaraj

However, Swaraj described the proposed changes regarding H-1B visas as a 'matter of concern'

External Affairs Minister on Monday said are progressing under the administration as they were during the Obama presidency and the pace had not slowed down.



Addressing a press conference on key initiatives of her ministry in three years of the government, Swaraj also described the proposed changes in visas as a "matter of concern".



She said the government was engaged with the administration as well as US Congressmen on the issue and was "alert" to any possible negative impact.



Some of the other major points made by Swaraj during the press interaction are as follows:



1) India to raise airspace violation issue with after Chinese choppers flew over Chamoli district.



2) India opposed China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project as it violated India's sovereignty which was not acceptable. will be forced to rethink as other countries while participating in the OBOR meet, conveyed their view on territorial integrity and sovereignty.



3) India is also involved in various connectivity projects, including BBIN, BCIM and Chahbahar, but goes by principles of maintaining of territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries.



4) India wants countries which back its bid for and are friends with China, to talk to Beijing on the issue.



5) India's to be credential-based and not criteria-based.



6) India wants to resolve all issues with Pakistan bilaterally, but talks and terror cannot go together. No flip-flop in India's policy on Pakistan.



7) Pakistan can't take Kashmir issue to (ICJ). Kashmir can only be resolved bilaterally.



8) Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, cutting ties with Qatar is an internal matter of the (GCC). India is only ascertaining if any of its nationals are getting adversely impacted by it.



9) All issues pertaining to in Iran have been resolved.



10) Fishermen issue is of "primary importance" to the government, which has taken several steps to address it jointly with the Sri Lankan government.



11) There cannot be any timeline in finalising with Bangladesh as there has to be consensus among the Centre, the West Bengal government and the Bangladesh government.



12) The government is looking into concerns expressed by West Bengal Chief Minister on the sharing of Teesta waters.



13) There is no decision of Prime Minister not travelling to the Maldives. The prime minister and the external affairs minister have covered all the (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries.



14) India's relations with West Asia have become one of the best.



15) 80,000 people stranded abroad brought back to India in the last three years.



16) There is a 37.5 per cent increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took over three years ago.

