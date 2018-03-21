India-US trade oil in troubled waters over wave of protectionism

On March 29, when the first American shale gas lands at Dabhol regasification terminal in Maharashtra, US president Donald Trump’s war cry against trade imbalances will be partly addressed.

Trump earlier this month ordered imposing duty on steel and aluminium imports from all countries except Canada and Mexico, unleashing what is being seen as a “trade war” that goes against the spirit of the World Trade Organisation. Protection of domestic industry and generating employment are the underlying reasons for imposing these duties, under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act ...