India will beat China as global energy growth driver by 2030: BP official

will bypass as the driver in global by 2030, a top official of said on Monday. "As the pattern of growth within shifts -- slower economic growth and less intensive -- the baton is passing to as the dominant source of energy growth," Spencer Dale, chief economist BP, told a Washington audience. He said currently and account for around half of the world's energy. " and China, with about like 2.5 billion people, that's around a third of the world's current population is currently responsible for the and the growing prosperity drives increase the growth in energy demand, and that's what's driving the growth," Dale said. He said with "sharp falls and outright falls" in coal consumption in China, it seems increasingly that coal consumption in the country has now peaked. "But those falls in outright terms in both and the OECD offset by increasing growth, particularly in and other parts of fast-growing Southeast Asia," Dale said. "But that flatlining means that the share of coal -- and with it global energy -- declines quite sharply to its lowest level seen since the Industrial Revolution," he said.