India needs infrastructure push to sustain economic growth

The Union Budget will be presented at a time when India’s economic growth is likely to have bottomed out. The game-changing Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been implemented successfully albeit with some implementation hurdles which are being sorted out.

Along with GST various other reforms and policies have been implemented with the intent of building a more productive and efficient economy. In this backdrop a focus on development of infrastructure and raising resources for financing the infrastructure push should be one of the highlights of the Budget to be presented in less ...