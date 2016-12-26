India won't impose long-term capital gains tax, clarifies Arun Jaitley
Modi's comments were interpreted as a pitch for higher taxes on income from capital markets
Reuters December 26, 2016 Last Updated at 08:16 IST
http://mybs.in/2TK4bm2
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Enjoy Free Stock Trading with Upstox
- Ameo Own today pay in 2018 Ameo EMI starts ?11999 T&C
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Moving a business from mobile ready to Mobile First
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- The Power of the Hybrid Cloud
- Rs 3 lakh health coverage at Rs 11 per day
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU