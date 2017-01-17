Indian CEOs most optimistic amidst global gloom; hiring to boom this year

Amidst existential questions over the impact of globalisation and concerns around the rising trend of protectionism, 71 per cent of India’s chief executive officers (CEOs) are very confident of their company’s in the next 12 months, against a global average of 38 per cent. Globally, 29 per cent of CEOs, on an average, expect economic to improve over the next 12 months. However, 42 per cent of India’s CEOs are optimistic of improvement in the global economy.

According to an annual survey of 1,379 CEOs across 79 countries carried out by PwC — the findings of which were released at the in — an impressive 67 per cent of India's CEOs (against 52 per cent globally) expect to increase headcount in the next 12 months, with just nine per cent (16 per cent globally) planning to cut their workforce. When asked to name the country's most important for their organisation's overall prospects in the next 12 months, Indian CEOs cited the US (55 per cent), followed by China (30 per cent), the UK (22 per cent) and Germany (16 per cent). Mumbai, New York and London were identified as the most important cities by Indian CEOs for their organisation's growth.











“Confidence in the is reflected in the optimism of Indian CEOs in their company’s growth. It reinstates India’s story, backed by the government’s reforms agenda,” noted Shyamal Mukherjee, chairman, PwC India. The survey found that CEOs worldwide feel globalisation has done little to solve income inequality — 44 per cent said globalisation has not helped close the gap between the rich and the poor. Worries about protectionism were on the rise, with 59 per cent of CEOs concerned about the issue. This increased to 64 per cent for CEOs in the US and Mexico. Around 58 per cent of business leaders think it has become harder to balance globalisation with rising trends in protectionism. Economic uncertainty (82 per cent), over-regulation (80 per cent) and availability of key skills (77 per cent) were among the top concerns of CEOs worldwide.