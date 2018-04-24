Indian companies plan changes as AI reshapes future workplace: Report

As is altering the future workplace, 98 per cent of companies in India have innovation on their core agenda this year and all are planning organisation design changes, says a study.

According to Mercer's 2018 Global Talent Trends Study Unlocking Growth in the Human Age, employers are increasingly focusing on "human skills" as combination of these skills and advanced digital technology is expected to drive their business forward.

"This year we saw palpable excitement from executives about shifting to the new world of work. They are pursuing an agenda of continuous evolution rather than episodic transformation to remain competitive," said Ilya Bonic, President of Mercer's career business.

The report noted that 30 per cent executives are of the view that at least two in five roles in their respective organisations will cease to exist in the next five years; and at a time like this, upgrading skills becomes critical for organisational survival.

Yet, only 46 per cent of companies in India have increasing access to online learning courses and even fewer (33 per cent) are actively rotating talent within the business, the report said.

The report noted that 53 per cent of Indian employees, though satisfied in their current job, still plan to leave due to a perceived lack of career opportunities, compared to 39 per cent globally.

As per the study, employees want more flexible work options. 92 per cent of executives view flexible working as a core part of their value proposition.

Meanwhile, 57 per cent of companies in India plan to "borrow" more talent in 2018 and 79 per cent of employees would consider working on a freelance basis.

Interestingly, Indian companies are the most ahead on delivering a consumer-grade experience for employees, with 32 per cent considering themselves a digital organisation today the highest of any market, compared to a global average of 15 per cent, the study said.

Mercer's study shares insights from over 7,600 senior business executives, HR leaders, and employees from 21 industries and 44 countries around the world.