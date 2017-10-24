Indian companies warm up to green bonds

Green bond issuance from India was to the tune of $1.95 billion in the September quarter, making it the fifth largest issuer in terms of size in the world for the quarter. Green bonds are regular bonds, but issued by companies for sustainable environment-friendly projects. There are global standards on green bonds and green projects, but in India, a standard code has not been developed yet. Going forward, bankers say getting funding would be difficult from investors if the fund is not linked to an environment-friendly project, as global investors are getting averse to lending to ...