Indian companies warm up to green bonds

Green bond issuance from India was to the tune of $1.95 billion in the September quarter, making it the fifth largest issuer in terms of size in the world for the quarter. Green bonds are regular bonds, but issued by companies for sustainable environment-friendly projects. There are global standards on green bonds and green projects, but in India, a standard code has not been developed yet. Going forward, bankers say getting funding would be difficult from investors if the fund is not linked to an environment-friendly project, as global investors are getting averse to lending to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?