Indian industry should draw up 50-yr plan for defence supplies: Sitharaman

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday urged the industry to chart out a plan for the next 50 years and work with the armed forces.
Speaking at an interactive meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Sitharaman said Tamil Nadu-based companies should plan ahead in meeting the demands of the defence forces.
The Defence Minister said the central government will remove the hurdles in domestic defence manufacturing.
Sitharaman said the Tamil Nadu Industry Minister M C Sampath had mooted the idea of creating an aerospace cluster and defence parks.
Sitharaman said she has asked CII officials to hold discussions with the state government and chart out a plan.
Questioned about Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visiting districts and meeting officials, Sitharaman said there was nothing wrong in that.
On the alleged firing at Indian fishermen by the Coast Guard recently, Sitharaman said the truth would come out on the completion of an inquiry.
Sitharaman said the talks for the purchase of French Rafale fighter jets began in the year 2000 and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government did not take any concrete decisions after holding negotiations between 2004-2013.
She said it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who boldly decided to sign the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets.
