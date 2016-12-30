TRENDING ON BS
Indian Railways announce 10% rebate in vacant train berths

However, the discount will be applicable on the surged fare base and not on the original base fare

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Railways on Friday said that it has decided to extend, for six months, the 10% rebate in basic fare on the vacant berths or seats in the reserved class of all other trains after preparation of the first chart.

"Indian Railways has decided to extend the rebate of 10% in the reserved class of all other trains with effect from January 1, 2017 on an experimental basis for six months," the Rail ministry said in a statement.

Earlier the rebate of 10% was only in Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi Express trains, when introduced on December 19 during the review meeting on "Flexi fare", launched in September.

"10% rebate shall be applicable on the base fare of last ticket sold for a particular class and train just before preparation of first chart," the Rail ministry said.

The discount would however be applicable on the surged fare base and not on the original base fare.

Reservation fee and superfast charge as applicable shall be levied in full and service tax etc. as applicable shall be levied.

The Railway ministry also said that 10% discount shall also be applicable for allotment of vacant berths (due to passengers who have not turned up) in the train by TTEs.

