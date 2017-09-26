Indian Railways' electric track change

It took eight long years for the Indian Railways to make a mark in public-private partnership sphere, when it awarded two marque contracts for manufacturing locomotives to GE Transportation and Alstom in 2015. Two years later, the Railways are wondering whether they need the $2.6-billion diesel locomotive contract placed with General Electric (GE), while continuing with electric locomotive contract with Alstom at Madhepura. Not that the Railways had a rethink on their rail traction plan. In 2015, when the Railways pitched the two contracts valued at Rs 40,000 crore as ...