Indian Railways to bring on board ready-to-eat food companies

The country’s ready-to-eat (RTE) food industry is gearing up to tickle the taste buds of railway passengers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is likely to float a tender by March-end to supply RTE food items directly on trains. The move may open up railway catering business to major players in the food processing industry such as Nestlé, MTR, ITC, Amul, Bambino, Britannia, Dabur, Defence Research Development Organisation, Elite, Gits, Haldiram, Kohinoor Foods and McCain Foods. RTE meals were introduced in select railway stations and ...