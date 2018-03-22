JUST IN
Indian Railways to complete GPS mapping of its assets by December

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways | Representative Image

The Railways has launched an ambitious mission to map its assets using satellite imagery, and the work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

According to a statement issued by the Railways, the assets mapped will be subsequently used to develop Railways GIS portal and the exercise will also help the national transporter identify encroachments on its properties.

Indian Railways have a large number of assets, including land assets, that need to be effectively monitored, managed and maintained.

As railway operations have wide spatial coverage, mapping of its assets can be helpful better management, the statement said.

With this portal, land plans of Indian Railways will be available for viewing overlaid on satellite imagery. Satellite imagery is being taken from Bhuvan Platform of Isro, it said.
First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 22:17 IST

