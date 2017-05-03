Indian Railways to launch new AC 3-tier coaches. Here's all you should know

-
ALSO READPrabhu ends rail Budget journey with many firsts This AC rail ambulance is India's first: 5 things you should know 68% cashless transactions: Digitisation on express mode in Indian Railways Railways may switch to German coaches from 2018 In pics: Swanky coaches for unreserved in superfast Antyodaya Express
-
- As part of the new look, a beige-cream-grey colour scheme has replaced the old signature blue upholstery of the Railways.
- In the new coach, a thin, cushioned plank has been placed alongside the side-lower seats. After lowering the backrests, the passenger will have to slide the plank up to place it on top of the joined backrests for it to become a flat berth.
- The new AC 3-tier coach will have USB charging ports and reading lights for all berths.
- Ladders with comfortable footrests and additional handles have been included for easier access to the top berth.
- A GPS-enabled screen has been installed in each coach to display the train’s location.
- For every cabin of eight berths, there are two plug points and six USB ports
- Special capacitors for the ports have been included as people to use their phones while they are being charged and so they don’t heat up.
- For the toilets, inputs from National Institute of Design have been incorporated. The floor is made of a material which does not soil easily and the walls are graffiti resistant. The steel mug chained to a pipe has been replaced by a faucet.
- The coaches will have separate urinals for men in the toilets. Foldable nappy-changing tables for babies will also be available.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU