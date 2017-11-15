Indians keen to adopt digital payment solutions: Visa

company Visa on Tuesday said there is a high inclination among Indian consumers to embrace new forms of payments, according to a study.

The study conducted with YouGov, examining the consumer sentiment around in the country, observed that 78 per cent of people surveyed are likely to embrace new forms of payments.

“IoT, contactless payment technology, enabling simplified, secure and faster e-commerce experience are some of the trends defining the next wave of the future of payments,” T R Ramachandran, group country manager, Visa, India and South Asia, said in a statement.

“The study shows that while consumers are steadily embracing digital payments, they are also seeking secure payment forms,” he added.



One of the factors that surfaced as the key driver of this adoption was the ease of transition to digital form factors of payments, as stated by 86 per cent of the respondents.