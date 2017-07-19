Indigenous technology for biofuels may emerge soon: Dharmendra Pradhan

The government is hopeful that a new model regarding the use of and developed through would emerge in the coming days, Petroleum Minister said today.



During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Petroleum and Natural Gas minister said that efforts were being made by Indian scientists regarding the use of



As per the existing policy, ethanol for ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme is procured from the molasses route by the public sector oil marketing companies.Ethanol production through molasses in the country for in 2016-17 is estimated to be 220 crore litres, he said."This ethanol/alcohol is used in the potable liquor sector, chemical sector and EBP programme. In the current ethanol supply year, oil PSUs have executed agreements for the supply of 78.7 crore litres of ethanol," he said.

