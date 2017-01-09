TRENDING ON BS
Tamil Nadu joins UDAY; could accrue Rs 22,000-crore benefit in first 3 yrs
Indirect & direct tax collection rise in Dec; Jaitley puts disputes to rest

Most of the states and Union territories have witnessed an increase in tax collection in December

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tax
Tax

Most of the states and Union territories have witnessed an increase in tax collection in December despite demonetisation, Finance Minister ArunJaitley said on Monday.

Addressing the media on direct and indirect tax figures in New Delhi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said, "Overall increase in indirect taxes for the month of April to December 2016 compared to same figures last year is 25 per cent."

Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital economy push, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that 99 per cent of taxes paid to the central government were in the form of digital transactions.

Here are highlights of Arun Jaitley's briefing:

From April to Dec this year, the increase in direct tax is 12.01% and indirect tax is 25 %, compared to last year

Central Excise increased 31.6% in December 2016 as compared to December 2015

In December 2016 compared to last December, the customs has actually declined, it is - 6.3%

Compared to November 2016, the growth of Indirect Tax in December 2016 is 12.8%

Direct taxes for the first 3 quarters has moved up, indirect taxes significantly moved up

For most  States VAT collections have increased

