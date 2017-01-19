'Indo-US ties to strengthen, widen under Trump administration'

India will play a key role in South Asia for US, says Raju Chintala

Underlining India's key role in South Asia, a prominent Indian-American Republican closely associated with vice-president-elect Mike Pence has said that ties will further strengthen under the incoming Trump administration.



"President-elect and Vice-president-elect Pence are aware that will play a key role in South for US and a great strategic partner in global development," Raju Chintala, from Pence's home State of Indiana, said.



"The new administration under leadership of President Trump will continue to strengthen and widen relations between and US, especially defence and commerce," said Chintala who landed in DC from Indianapolis as part of the Republican delegation from Indiana to participate in the presidential inauguration and various related events including the presidential ball on Friday night.



"It will be a rewarding partnership for both and the US," Chintala said.



" is another area that Trump administration will collaborate with India," Chintala said hoping that Trump will focus on eradicating ISIS and during his tenure.



As Indiana Governor, Chintala said, Pence had planned to visit this year.



"Pence wanted to visit and recognises potential exports for US companies," he said, adding that the vice-president elect is very much keen to enhance business and trade relationship with India.



Born and raised in the Nalgonda District of Telangana, Chintala has known Pence for more than a decade now and is known as a close acquaintance of the vice-president elect ever since he was a member of the US House of Representative and thereafter became Governor of Indiana.



Since graduating from the Indiana Leadership Forum in 2004, Chintala has advised federal and state elected officials; actively served in political campaigns at the city, state, and federal levels.



He is one of the only few Asian Americans to seek elected office in the State of Indiana; and worked on behalf of the Republican Party in other capacities.



He was an alternate delegate from Indiana at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer.

Press Trust of India