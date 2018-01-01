Industrial revival? Core sector growth hits 12-month high of 6.8% in Nov

The output of the eight major core sectors in the country rose by 6.8 per cent in November — more than a 12-month high — as compared to the five per cent rise seen in October.
Data issued by the commerce and industry ministry on Monday showed the eight core segments — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity
— cumulatively grew by 3.9 per cent in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year. This was lower than the 4.9 per cent growth in the corresponding period of 2016-17.
Economists suggested this could point to an overall industrial revival
from November onwards. This will serve to be good news
for the Narendra Modi government after the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) plunged to 2.2 per cent in October, slowing down for the third straight month. The IIP
growth figure for September was 4.1 per cent after a 4.5 per cent rise in August.
A silver lining was that capital goods production showed a rising trend for the third straight month.
