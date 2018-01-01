Industrial revival? Core sector growth hits 12-month high of 6.8% in Nov

The output of the eight major core sectors in the country rose by 6.8 per cent in November — more than a 12-month high — as compared to the five per cent rise seen in October.

This was primarily led by a double-digit jump in and production as well as a sustained rise in

Data issued by the commerce and industry ministry on Monday showed the eight core segments — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and — cumulatively grew by 3.9 per cent in the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year. This was lower than the 4.9 per cent growth in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

Economists suggested this could point to an overall from November onwards. This will serve to be good for the Narendra Modi government after the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) plunged to 2.2 per cent in October, slowing down for the third straight month. The growth figure for September was 4.1 per cent after a 4.5 per cent rise in August.

A silver lining was that capital goods production showed a rising trend for the third straight month.