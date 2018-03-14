JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Aadhaar must for tatkal passport, no linking deadline: Top 10 developments
Business Standard

Industrial Revolution 4.0 to focus on modernising curent industries: Prabhu

He also asked industries to come forward to respond on the changes which would come up on account of Industrial Revolution 4.0

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu

The new industrial policy, which will be released soon, will focus on modernising existing industries, besides pushing for frontier technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said. The ministry has already released the draft industrial policy, seeking views of all stakeholders. "Because of new industries, what (will) happen to existing industries? Our policy focuses on modernising existing industries as a first step," he said here at the AIMA function. The minister also asked industries to come forward to respond on the changes which would come up on account of Industrial Revolution 4.0. The term Industrial Revolution 4.0 is synonymous with smart manufacturing and it encompasses cyber-physical systems, Internet of Things, robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cognitive computing. On fears that introduction of these technologies would impact jobs, the minister said these new technologies may have some implications on employment generation in one sector, but it would create huge job opportunities in several other areas. Further, he said that India's economy would reach $5 trillion in the coming years; and out of this, 20 per cent is expected to come from manufacturing sector. "While we modernise existing industries, we should focus on new industries also" as they will drive the growth of tomorrow, he said.
First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 12:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements