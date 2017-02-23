Industries to be shut for want of effluent treatment plants: SC

Polluting industrial units across the country would be shut down if they do not have functional primary effluent (PETPs) to stop the release of untreated in water bodies within three months after notice, the ruled on Wednesday.

Issuing a slew of directions, a Bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar directed state pollution control boards (PCBs) to issue a common notice by way of public advertisement to all industrial units to ensure that they have set up as mandated under the law to carry out industrial activities.

“We direct concerned state pollution control boards to issue notice to all industrial units by way of a common advertisement requiring them to ensure that they have functional primary effluent On the expiry of three months notice period, the concerned state pollution control boards are mandated to carry out inspections at industrial units as to whether they have functional PETPs,” the Bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said. The Bench further directed that the state PCBs will ask the electricity supply boards concerned to disconnect the power supply to the defaulting industrial units, which could resume their functions only after they made their functional.

While disposing of a PIL on the issue, the top court said though the setting up of was required to be done by individual industrial units, the government bodies will have to establish Common Effluent (CETPs) across the country within three years after acquiring land and completing other formalities.

The states will have to submit reports with regard to setting up of CETPs to the concerned Bench of the National Green Tribunal. The Bench, however, left the issue of setting up of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plants to the authorities concerned after they complete the first round with regard to CETPs. The apex court had earlier issued notice to the Centre, the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Chief Secretaries of 19 states, including Gujarat, on the plea filed by NGO Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti on the issue of pollution in water bodies, including ground water.