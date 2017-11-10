Industrious days ahead: IIP data to come out today

JUST IN
Centre to import onions as prices surge
There is widespread expectation that the economy would pick up in the second quarter (Q2) of the current financial year (FY2017-18), compared to the previous three months when gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.7% — the lowest so far in the Narendra Modi government’s tenure. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which accounts for roughly one-fourth of industrial sector data in GDP — the rest constituted by corporate results — presents a case in point till August. The IIP data for September will be released on Friday; it remains a crucial component in measuring GDP — the Q2 numbers for which will be released by this month end.

Oil the wheels of change

* Manufacturing production rose 3.1% in August, against contraction of 0.2% in July

* Electricity generation grows 8.3%, against rise of 6.6% in July

* Mining output goes up 9.4%, compared to 4.5% rise in July

MACRO PICTURE: SHIFTING GEARS

% change in Index of Industrial Production year-on-year

graph
