Industry can now trade of Energy Savings Certificate on Power Exchanges

The launched by (BEE) in 2013 have now received the regulator's nod to be traded on a separate market platform.

BEE had, in 2013, also launched tradable certificates for industries which achieved energy efficiency standards. Titled as 'Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT)', the scheme targeted major sectors such as thermal power generation, cement, fertilisers, aluminium, iron and steel, pulp and paper. These sectors cover 65 per cent electricity's industrial consumption in the country.

These industries were given targets for reducing energy consumption. Over-achievement by a certain commercial unit is converted into tradable 'Energy Savings Certificate' at the end of the targeted year, which it can sell to the ones that couldn't achieve the targets.

Taking a suo-moto stand on the matter, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) issued a Gazette notification allowing trade of Energy Trading Certificates at the power exchange platforms.

The pricing of the certificates would be as per the Energy Conservation Rules. The rules prescribe that one certificate shall be equal to the energy consumed in terms of one metric tonne of oil equivalent (mtoe). "The market price of the certificates shall be as discovered through the process of bidding at the respective power exchange," said in the notification.

The power exchanges would aggregate all the buy bids and the confirmed sell bids and determine the market clearing price and the market clearing volume and the transaction results shall be published on the website of the concerned Power Exchange.