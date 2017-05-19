INFOGRAPHIC: A stock investor's guide to GST rates

On Thursday, the Goods and services tax (GST) rates for 1,211 products were released. In a report Kotak Institutional Equities said the rates do not show any major deviation from the current effective tax rates except in the case of a few consumer products.Analysts feel the GST council has tried to mitigate the inflationary impact of GST by keeping rates for most items near or below the current effective tax rate. Also, it would be best to assume that most rate changes will be passed on to consumers. The council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20.Here's a snapshot of the currently effective rates and their break up in comparison with the new and the companies in the listed universe that may get impacted: