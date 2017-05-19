TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

GST for services: Health, edu stay exempt; others taxed at 5, 12, 18, 28%
Business Standard

INFOGRAPHIC: A stock investor's guide to GST rates

The GST council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20

N Sundaresha Subramanian  |  New Delhi 

GST, tax

On Thursday, the Goods and services tax (GST) rates for 1,211 products were released. In a report Kotak Institutional Equities said the rates do not show any major deviation from the current effective tax rates except in the case of a few consumer products.

Analysts feel the GST council has tried to mitigate the inflationary impact of GST by keeping rates for most items near or below the current effective tax rate. Also, it would be best to assume that most rate changes will be passed on to consumers. The council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20.  


Here's a snapshot of the currently effective rates and their break up in comparison with the new GST rates and the companies in the listed universe that may get impacted:

 

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

INFOGRAPHIC: A stock investor's guide to GST rates

The GST council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20

The GST council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20
On Thursday, the Goods and services tax (GST) rates for 1,211 products were released. In a report Kotak Institutional Equities said the rates do not show any major deviation from the current effective tax rates except in the case of a few consumer products.

Analysts feel the GST council has tried to mitigate the inflationary impact of GST by keeping rates for most items near or below the current effective tax rate. Also, it would be best to assume that most rate changes will be passed on to consumers. The council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20.  

Here's a snapshot of the currently effective rates and their break up in comparison with the new GST rates and the companies in the listed universe that may get impacted:

 

 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

INFOGRAPHIC: A stock investor's guide to GST rates

The GST council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20

On Thursday, the Goods and services tax (GST) rates for 1,211 products were released. In a report Kotak Institutional Equities said the rates do not show any major deviation from the current effective tax rates except in the case of a few consumer products.

Analysts feel the GST council has tried to mitigate the inflationary impact of GST by keeping rates for most items near or below the current effective tax rate. Also, it would be best to assume that most rate changes will be passed on to consumers. The council will decide on the balance rates and the GST rate for services on May 20.  

Here's a snapshot of the currently effective rates and their break up in comparison with the new GST rates and the companies in the listed universe that may get impacted:

 

 

image
Business Standard
177 22