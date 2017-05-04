TRENDING ON BS
Infographic: Indore is India's cleanest city, Gonda dirtiest

Gujarat's Surat, which was first in the previous list of clean cities, moved to fourth

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

MP's Indore on top, UP's Gonda

Indore city of Madhya Pradesh topped a list of the 10 cleanest cities of the country, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu announced on Thursday.

Bhopal came second, while Vishakhapatnam was placed at third position in the list, Naidu told reporters at the National Media Centre here.

The fourth position was held by Gujarat's Surat while Mysore, which was first in the previous list of clean cities, was pushed down to the fifth place.

Tiruchurapalli was placed at sixth followed by the New Delhi Municipal Council area at seven, Navi Mumbai at eight, Tirupati at nine and Vadodara at 10.

 

 

